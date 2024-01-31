Were 3,000 police officers granted permission to vote in NPP primaries? - Minority Chief Whip

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has raised questions regarding the alleged participation of 3,000 serving police officers in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



The Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region expressed concerns about the potential political affiliation of the significant number of law enforcement officers.



In a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) Agbodza questioned whether the Ghana Police Service granted permission for the over 3,000 serving police officers to participate in the primaries.



"Release of 3000 Police Officers to go and vote during NPP Primaries... Is it true that the Police Service allegedly granted permission to over 3000 serving police officers to go and vote in the NPP primaries?



“In other words, over 3000 serving policemen and women are NPP branch executives," he said.



The MP did not provide a source to the said allegation and GhanaWeb checks show that he could be referring to a 2022 deployment of 3,000 men for the NPP national conference.



On January 27, 2024, the NPP held its internal elections, resulting in the loss of seats for 28 incumbent Members of Parliament to incoming candidates.





RELEASE OF 3000 POLICE OFFICERS TO GO AND VOTE DURING NPP PRIMARIES..



Is it true that the Police Service allegedly granted permission to over 3000 serving police officers to GO AND VOTE in the NPP primaries? In other words, over 3000 serving police men and women are NPP branch… — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) January 28, 2024

