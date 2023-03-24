Wenchi headmistress closes down school over her missing GH¢2,000

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Headmistress for MalamKrom L/A Primary School in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region, Madam Gifty Pomaa has allegedly suspended teaching and learning activities over her missing GHC 2,000 at her bungalow, reports reaching MyNewGH.com suggests.



The Headmistress according to a report by Kumasi-based Angel FM, closed the school after she alleged that some students has stolen her money.



The incident happened on Monday 13th March 2023 and as of Monday, March 20, 2023, no active teaching and learning were going on.



According to the School Management Council (SMC) Chairman, Mr. Ankomah Kennedy, the Headmistress unilaterally took the decision without consulting other stakeholders in the community.



Madam Gifty Pomaa who is in charge of the primary department of the school also stopped operators of the school feeding program from cooking food for the children throughout the week and insisted normalcy could on return she finds her money.



She also allegedly threatened to deal with any teacher who went against her decision.



Some teachers who spoke on grounds of anonymity confirmed to the Angel FM reporter that the Headmistress instructed them not to teach until the school children pay back the stolen money.



The matter has since been reported to District Education Director who convened a meeting with SMC to resolve the impasse.