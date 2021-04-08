Wenchi MP donates computers to cluster of schools

Regional News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress' Member of Parliament for the Wenchi Constituency in the Bono Region, Hon. Alhaji Seidu Haruna, has made donations to selected schools and association.



The first time Member of Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, 2021, presented the set of computers and accessories to the selected schools within the Wenchi municipality. The beneficiary schools are the Seventh Day Adventist Basic School, Aswaq cluster of Schools, Al Faruq College of Education and Koase Roman Catholic Basic School.



The Member of Parliament for Wenchi, Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, made a promise to the Koase community at a meeting with the chief, Nana Owusu Ansah Sasraku Besseah and his elders to provide computers to the schools.



Speaking to the media after his presentation, the Member of Parliament underscored the need for pupils to have access to computers in schools to have practical feel of the subjects they learn under Information Communication Technology.



''I have the duty as a Member of Parliament, to provide computers for pupils in our schools to assist them in their studies, especially in information and communication technology. We are in the modern world and our kids cannot be left out in terms of technology''.



The donation, which was revealed to cost Gh₵18,000.00, was part of a broader initiatives by the Member of Parliament to supply schools with computers that do not have them in his constituency.



''Education is one of my top priorities and i will do my best to support the schools in the Wenchi municipality so that our kids can have the requisite materials for improved teaching and learning activities in our schools'' he added.



The Ghana National Ambulance Service in Wenchi, received one cold chain (fridge) and a set of computer from the Member of Parliament to aid in their operations and record keeping.



In a brief interaction with the Executives of the Wenchi branch of the GPRTU, Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna informed them of acquiring the legal services of a lawyer to assist their members in times of legal difficulties.



''I have, from now, secured for the services of Lawyer Foster Kwasi Asante of Enso Nyame Ye Chambers in Sunyani, to provide legal assistance to drivers, who will need his services whenever they are faced with legal issues'' the Member of Parliament stated.