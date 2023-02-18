You are here: HomeNews2023 02 18Article 1716677

Regional News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Well driller dies after he slipped and fell into a well

File photo of a well File photo of a well

A well driller has reportedly met his untimely death.

Identified as Kwame Kyei, 36, the driller died at Bonsu Nkwanta in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the driller slipped and fell into a well and that was what caused his death.

Reporting from the area, Sikaba said the incident shocked the residents who have described the incident as painful.

He explained that the driller fell into another well closer to the well he was drilling.

