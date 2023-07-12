Welder in custody for stealing makeup box

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: GNA

A 27-year-old welder, who allegedly stole a makeup box and its contents valued GH₵5,300.00 has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.



Isaac Bortey Bortier, is said to have also stolen Akai 40 inches television valued GH₵2,800.00, iPhone 7 plus valued GH₵2,200.00, Techno Camon mobile phone valued GH₵2,145.00, five pieces of human hairs valued GH₵5,500.00 and a cash of GH₵2,600.00 all sum up to GH₵20,545.00.



Bortier also entered the premises of Madam Helix Amoakowaa, unlawfully and intentionally and unlawfully caused damage to two door padlocks valued GH₵200.00.



The accused person, who was charged with causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry, and stealing pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the accused person into Police custody to reappear on July 24, 2023.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah told the Court that the complainant Madam Helix Amoakowaa is a hairdresser and a resident of Nungua, while the accused person resided at Nungua township.



The prosecution said on June 26, 2023, at about 0330 hours, the complainant woke up from sleep to detect that thieves have burgled her room and made away with her red and silver coloured makeup box with its contents and other items mentioned earlier.



It said a complaint was lodged at the Nima Police Station and on June 31, 2023, the accused person was arrested in connection with a stealing case which was under investigation by Detective Sergeant Simon Migida at Nungua Divisional CID.



It said a search was conducted in the accused person’s room at Nungua Manheim where the Police retrieved a lot of items including the complainant’s red and silver coloured makeup box together with its contents suspected to have been stolen.



The prosecution said the complainant later came to the station to identify the said makeup box and its contents as hers.



It said the accused person was subsequently re-arrested.