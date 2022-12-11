'Welcome back to Ghana Hajia Qatar and Alhaji Qatar' - Sam George mocks NAPO, Ursula

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has mocked two of his colleagues on the side of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The two are: Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization.



In a December 8, 2022 post on his verified social media pages, Sam George posted a photo of the two on the floor of Parliament.



He captioned it thus: "Welcome back to Ghana Hajia Qatar and Alhaji Qatar. Now unblock our SIMs and reduce fuel for us!"



Opoku-Prempeh popularly referred to as NAPO and Ursula had returned to Parliament after spending time in Qatar to support the Black Stars campaign.



The two were last seen publicly in a Qatari stadium beaming with smiles after the Black Stars beat South Korea 3 - 2.



Their return coincided with the exit of the Black Stars who finished bottom of Group H with two losses and a win.



The decision by Ursula, NAPO and other NPP MPs to fly to Qatar at a time Parliament was debating the 2023 budget drew a lot of criticism.



See Sam George's post below:







GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video







SARA