Weija residents living in fear after murder of unidentified woman

File photo - The incident is said to have occurred a week ago

Residents in Weija a suburb of Accra are living in fear after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a bush.



The body was discovered by a man after incessant complaints about a foul stench in the community by residents.



“People have been complaining about a bad odour in the area for a while now. Someone traced the odour only to find out that someone had been killed and the body left to rot in the bush,” Assemblyman for the area, Ayitey Blankson told Starr FM Friday morning.



He added that “it appears, the incident occurred a week ago before the person was sent to find out, we couldn’t even bag the body.”



Ayitey Blankson further noted that the deceased has not been identified yet since she is not a known resident of the area.



He also urged landlords to properly get to know potential tenants before accommodating then as the Weija area has become a hideout for criminals.



“I have told landlords to always investigate their tenants before accepting them because some of them are robbers. As at now we do not know where the deceased is from, we have asked around the community but to no avail.”



The Assemblyman further called on Ghanaians to assist in identifying the deceased.



“I’m appealing to the public, if anyone’s daughter has been missing for the past two weeks, the person should come here and check.”





