Source: GNA

Weija Headworks to be shut down today for repairs

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will shut down the Weija Headworks on Tuesday, June 23, for repairs to be effected on a raw water pipeline.



Additionally, the Accra West Region would carry out repair and maintenance works on defective valves on the main transmission lines.



A statement signed by Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager of Public Relations and Communications of the Company, announced that water supply to a number of communities would, consequently, be interrupted.



They include Weija, Mallam Junction, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Kaneshie, Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Achimota and surrounding areas.



It said water production and supply would resume as soon as the works were completed.



The Management of the Company apologised for the inconvenience that may arise from the activities.





