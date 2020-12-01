Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Barbara Esinam Bonney, Contributor

Weija –Gbawe NCCE holds parliamentary debate

File Photo: NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education office at the Weija-Gbawe constituency organized a parliamentary debate between the parliamentary candidates in the constituency.



Present at the debate were four parliamentary representative from the PNC, APC, CPP AND GUM with the exception of the NPP and NDC who were also invited.



As part of the measures to ensure a peaceful election in the constituency and after the elections, the debate was aimed to promote peace and to explain to the citizens the policies they wish to vote for following an interparty dialogue committee meeting agreed by the party candidates for a peaceful elections.



Addressing the candidates and the observers, the constituency commission director Mr. Ben 0. Tetteh reiterated the need to ensure peace before during and after the elections in the constituency.



He also added that the Weija-Gbawe has been identified as one of the election hotspots in the country and is calling on the parliamentary candidates to ensure peace in all their dealing and especially in the choice of words for the debates in other not to cause any misunderstanding and urged political candidates in the district to ensure their followers are well educated and are peace conscious.



During the debate candidates were asked questions based on prevalent issues in the MATTERS OF CONCERN TO THE GHANAIAN VOTER a research conducted by the NCCE with focus areas on education, health, climate change and finally sport and employment in the constituency.



One of the issues of mutual concern was on education specifically the building of a public senior high school in the constituency to provide education to the youth in the constituency and the addressing of the effects of the Weija dam spillage when they are voted into power.



Finally the deputy director of NCCE Weija-Gbawe educated the participants at the event on how to handle the ballot paper so as not too have less rejected ballots. She encouraged the people to keep observing the Covid’19, protocols at the polling stations during elections

