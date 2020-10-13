General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly to embark on demolition exercise – MCE

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region is set to embark on a demolition exercise after a heavy downpour last Saturday and Sunday that killed one and rendered several others homeless.



The two day torrential rain caused havoc in areas such Adabraka Sahara, Odorna, Adentan, Alajo, Weija and Agbogbloshie, all in the Greater Accra Region.



One person reportedly died when they were submerged by the floods in Weija Community and officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have so far visited the scene of the incident.



Hundreds of residents were also rendered homeless and are currently counting their loss two days after the downpour while property worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Monday, the Municipal Chief Executive, Patrick Kumor explained that the assembly and NADMO officials are meeting today [Monday] to take a decision on the flood developments in the Municipality.



He said the assembly has begun desilting sand from the areas that got submerged by the floods.



Mr. Kumor told the host, Anokyewaaba Serwaa that they will visit the places that got affect and if the need be, buildings that were constructed without permits and on water ways would be demolished.



The MCE added consultations have begun with other stakeholders on the demolition and the final decision would be taken today after the visit with NADMO to the affected areas.



The Assembly Member for Tetegu Electoral Area in the Municipality, Bright Adabra, said the worst affected areas were places without drains and called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid with drains.



He explained that the unavailability of drains compounded their problems anytime it rains.



Mr. Adabra recounted how NADMO rescued some people who were trapped in the floods and commended NADMO for their interventions.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has predicted that there would be some rains in parts of the country, especially the coastal areas in the course of the day.



Duty Forecaster, Vincent Asante Antwi told Yen Sempa that the magnitude of today’s rains would not be like the ones the nation experienced over the weekend.





