Weija Dam spillage begins today April 1

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The managers of the Weija Dam and Ghana Water Company have given notice that they will commence the 2024 Spillage of the Weija Dam on Monday, 1st April.



The spillage exercise will involve one gate of the dam.



A terse statement from the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) said "Stakeholders and communities along the spillway should note and inform their members.”



It added that the Weija- Gbawe NADMO office will give the public daily updates on the exercise.