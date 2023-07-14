'Wee' smokers turn 16-year-old multi-million Krofrom Market project into public toilet

Regional News of Friday, 14 July 2023

The multi-million Kumasi Krofrom market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region has been turned into a public toilet by suspected "wee" smokers.



The facility which was projected to house traders for business activities is currently the safe haven for criminals and smokers who use the area as a place of convenience.



OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, who visited the facility on Thursday, July 13, 2023, revealed that weeds had grown on the land and work had been halted.



The situation according to residents in the region is a serious source of worry for the residents and traders and they are calling for the project to be completed as early as possible.



Assembly Member for the area, Kwaku Appiah in an interview with OTEC News confirmed the facility has been turned into a place of convenience for some people in the area.



He noted criminals are also using part of the facility as their hiding place due to the bushy nature of the site.



Kwaku Appiah who expressed worry over the situation appealed to the ruling government to complete the project.



"As we speak now the market has become a haven for reptiles, weeds, and other animals, as well as notorious criminals, who are terrorizing the residents," he said.



The market which was initiated in 2007 by former president, John Kufuor as part of his jubilee projects, was abandoned in 2008 due to lack of funds.



The market which is ultramodern by design, when completed will accommodate 500 stores and shelves and will enhance business activities in the metropolis.