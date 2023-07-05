Wee smokers invade Berekum Methodist Basic School, defecating in classrooms

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Teachers and students at the Berekum Methodist Basic (C) School have asked the government and stakeholders to help them fix damaged doors and windows to improve teaching and learning.



When teachers and students arrived at school Monday morning, they discovered toilets in one of the classrooms and a teacher’s drawer.



Agyeiwaa Gladys, a teacher at the institution, told the media that students engaged in illegal activities such as consuming marijuana after school.



She bemoaned that these anonymous persons had also converted their classrooms into temporary restrooms.



She pleaded for help from the authorities and the government.



“What we are experiencing is terrible and disturbing. When we arrive at school, we find smoked marijuana, match sticks, and lighters. The scenario is not ideal because some of the youngsters are developing the desire to learn to smoke. Those in charge also defecate in our classrooms. This has had an impact on school teaching and learning.



We are pleading with the government to help. We can no longer accept the discomfort created by these behaviours.”



Amenu Isaac, the school’s headmaster, also stated that these illegal actions had been going on for quite some time.



“What these individuals are doing is illegal and must be dealt with.” The level of faeces in our school is hazardous to the health of pupils and teachers. We require assistance because these excrements are contaminated with worms.”



Some of the pupils petitioned the Municipal Chief Executive, Kofi Adjei, to assist them with lighting systems in the school.