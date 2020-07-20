General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

#Wearyourmask: Your 'irresponsibility' cannot affect other lives - Accra Mayor warns

Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah says he will go after ‘reckless’ citizens who have ignored to wear their nose mask in public to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.



He vowed to arrest individuals who purposely refuse to wear their mask or wear it incorrectly in public.



“Even the President has said that the wearing of the mask is compulsory to all. Someone's irresponsibility cannot cause the lives of others. We will not allow that,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Mohammed Adjei Sowah is championing the ‘WearYourMask’ campaigning with the police and the military in the city of Accra.



Ghana’s case count now 27,667



Update on Sunday provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on COVID-19 indicates that 607 new cases have been recorded.



This takes the new count to 27,667 with 23,249 recoveries/discharge.



Active cases are now 4,270.



Three more persons have died taking the death toll to 148.



8 are in a critical condition while 4 remain on ventilators and 25 cases severe.



Regional breakdown below;



Greater Accra Region - 15,136



Ashanti Region - 5,841



Western Region - 2,253



Central Region - 1,140



Eastern Region - 1,077



Volta Region - 502



Bono East Region - 294



Upper East Region - 282



Northern Region - 271



Bono Region - 266



Western North Region - 216



Oti Region - 146



Ahafo Region - 103



Upper West Region - 74



Savannah Region - 57



North East Region - 9

