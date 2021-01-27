General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Wearing masks 'in vogue and new normal' - Police urge compliance

Police played different roles at the Rawlings funeral.

The police have urged Ghanaians to comply with wearing of face masks because the masks are "in vogue and also the new normal."



In a social media post, the police service shared pictures of their personnel wearing their masks whiles undertaking duties at the funeral ceremony of late president Jerry John Rawlings at the Independence Square in Accra today.



"Hello Ghana, adorning the face mask is in vogue and also the new normal. As you can see from these pictures, Police Officers are mandated to wear it in public places just as you are required to do," a tweet said.



The follow-up tweet read: "At the State Funeral of FLT. LT. Jerry John Rawlings (RTD), today 27th January 2021, we went round to take pictures of Police Officers performing various duties. Check them out as they worked in their face mask to stop the spread of COVID-19."



Police have been instructed by the president to enforce coronavirus prevention protocols. Snap operations over the last week has resulted in arrests of scores of violators. Most of them were cautioned and released.



In other places, the police have embarked on public education drives even as far as the provision of masks in other places. Their social media handles have urged compliance on a daily basis with posts showing police officers masked.



