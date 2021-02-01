General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wearing double nose masks has nothing to do with faith – Duncan-Williams speaks

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams wearing double nose masks

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has opened up on why he was seen wearing double nose masks during the final funeral rites of the late Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.).



According to the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, some of his friends and members of his congregation were calling him after a photo of him wearing the disposable and N95 nose masks together went viral on social media.



He stated that those who were calling him wanted to know if wearing double nose masks was a spiritual direction from God.



But preaching in his chapel on Sunday, the Archbishop said wearing the two nose masks had nothing to do with faith.



Quoting Ephesians 3:20, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams noted that wearing double nose masks merely “had to do with common sense” and adhering to the novel Coronavirus preventive protocols announced by the government.



“Any atmosphere that is not prayer and Holy Ghost saturated, I will use my double mask and that has nothing to do with the faith, that just has to do with common sense.



“For the bible says, ‘Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we can imagine,’ that word imagine means ‘think’ and it is common sense, so use your head,” he stated.



