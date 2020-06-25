General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Wear your face mask so you’re not arrested - Police

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has admonished residents in the region to adhere to the mandatory wearing of face masks as part of efforts to contain the spread.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the command DSP Afia Tenge advised the public to wear their face masks whenever in public.



She said the police does not take delight in arresting people without face masks, however, for the safety of others, they will not hesitate to arrest persons who will violate the direct.



So far, forty people have been arrested in Accra for allegedly failing to wear a nose mask in contravention of the Executive Instrument E.I164.



These individuals were arrested in the central business district of Accra last Tuesday in a special operation conducted by the operational team from the Railways Police.



The Executive Instrument (E.I164) which criminalises the failure to wear a nose mask in public was signed into9 law by the president last month.,



The law states that those who are found guilty will be fined a minimum of GH¢1,200 or a maximum of GH¢6,000 or will be sentenced to between four and 10 years in prison.



DSP Tenge explained the police would use all the approaches available to encourage people to wear the masks but in the situation where an arrest must be effected, they will not hesitate.



She further cautioned officers to set good examples by wearing their face masks.



She was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.





