General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Weapons for police officers given to vigilantes – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the opposition NDC party John Mahama has alleged that armed robbery incidents are increasing because weapons meant to be given to Police officers to operate are being distributed to vigilantes.



According to him, instead of the government providing the needed tools for the security agencies to effectively perform their duties, it has rather channeled resources to vigilantes who are engaged in unlawful deeds.



“We are all witnesses to the terrible security situation in the country presently. Of late, armed robbers don’t fear our security personnel anymore. They block main roads and rob people at gun-point because they are fearless. Instead of guns being given to our security personnel to protect us, they’ve rather been given to vigilantes. The monies to be spent on buying uniforms for our security personnel are diverted and rather used to buy uniforms for vigilantes, while our Prisons, Immigration, and Fire Service Officers lack uniforms.



He added: “If you ask our police officers they’ll tell you that for one year they’ve not received uniform allocation. You sometimes meet a policeman with a faded uniform parading our streets. How on earth will anybody fear such a policeman? When I’m voted into power, I’ll ensure that what needs to be done for our security personnel is done,” Mr Mahama said while addressing supporters of the NDC in New Juaben South Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.



Mr. Mahama reiterated that the next NDC government will grant amnesty to illegal miners (galamsayers) who have been jailed by Akufo Addo government.





