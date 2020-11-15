General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

We would have voted for Rawlings if he stood for Presidency again – Catholic Priest

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The Very Reverend Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese has said Former President Jerry John Rawlings would have been voted for if he stood for the presidency again.



Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he described the former President as a charismatic and wonderful leader in the country’s history.



He believes he was a role model with traits of his dynamic leadership imbibed in his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings who was the founder of the 31st December Movement and a crusader for women empowerment.



“Rawlings was charismatic and wonderful. We would have voted for Rawlings if he wanted to be President again. Because he did a lot and he was a great man….he was a model”, he revealed.



Commending the former first lady for her role in the development of women in the country, the renowned Catholic Priest said “the wife (Nana Konadu) is also a great lady who loves people. She came to Kongo and I organized a party for her. The women that came to eat, the meat she was supposed to eat she will collect and give it to the other ladies. She was not a selfish lady”.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday 12th November 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission receiving treatment after he had been diagnosed of the novel coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the family is asking for privacy as they soldier on in their time of grief according to a statement signed by the first daughter of the former military leader Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.









