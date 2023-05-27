We won't vote on new Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo until 'reasoned judgement' on Gyakye Quayson - Minority

General News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has requested for the details of the judgement on James Gyakye Quayson, a former Assin North MP to be made available by June 7 before it can pass a vote on the president’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.



In a statement signed by Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Caucus refrained from passing a vote on the nominee after the Appointments Committee of Parliament met after vetting the Supreme Court Justice.



"It is important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. However, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019," he stated.



Read the full statement below:



MINORITY POSITION ON VETTING OF CHIEF JUSTICE NOMINEE



The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President's nominee for the position of Chief Justice today due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.



We successfully evaluated the nominee on all relevant criteria except the outstanding matter of James Gyakye Quayson which would enable us to come to a decision. We expect the reasoned judgement of the court on this matter by 7th June 2023 to finalise our decision.



We have duly communicated our challenge to our colleagues on the Majority side and expect their cooperation.