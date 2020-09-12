Politics of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

We won’t trade NPP for 'visionless NDC' – Boli Chief to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Chief of Boli traditional area in the Wa municipality of the Upper West region Naa Mahama Issahaku has declared his unflinching support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the upcoming December 7 general election.



Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people at Boli to welcome the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his two-day working visit to the Upper West Region the chief touted the NPP as the only political party that has the people of Boli at heart.



Boli Naa Mahama Issahaku cited the National Health Insurance Scheme, Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, the renovation of the Boli JHS block as well as provision of potable water as some of the policies and interventions of the NPP that have improved the lives of his subjects.



Boli Naa Mahama also described the NDC’s manifesto as visionless with no hope for the youth of Ghana.



“We will not believe in a manifesto that will cancel teacher trainee allowance, NABCO; a manifesto that will take us back to dumsor and IMF,” the Chief said.



The Chief emphasized and assured the Vice President of victory in the Boli traditional area.



“The people of Boli assure you that we will not be lured into a party of no vision who can only be remembered with hardship, we will not be lured to exchange our colour TV for a visionless black and white TV party who only believe that graduates after spending resources in education should become Okada riders. We will give NPP one hundred percent of our votes,” he stated.



Dr Bawumia promised the Chief and people of Boli community that Boli will receive the Upper West region share of government’s proposed Model SHS across the sixteen administrative regions in the country.



Dr Bawumia noted that the decades Wa-Boli road which has been in a deplorable state will be addressed to facilitate the movement of farm produce and patients to the regional capital for ready market and healthcare delivery.



He also appealed to the people of Boli to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate for Wa Central Hajia Humu Awudu for developmental projects.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.