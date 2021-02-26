General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

We won't tolerate this 'rubbish' - Lecturer spews venom on Amnesty International

play videoDr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer of the Central University in Accra

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer of the Central University in Accra, has rubbished Amnesty International's position on the closing of the LGBTQI office in Accra.



He described as 'nonsense' for Amnesty International to condemn the closure of the LGBTQI office.



The opening of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) office in Accra courted the anger of many Ghanaians.



The Police on Wednesday, February 24 stormed and locked down the office of the group at Ashongman Estate in Accra.



The Police is said to have picked intelligence that a five-bedroom house suspected to be housing homosexuals had been opened at Ashongman Estate.



This led the Police to immediately raid the house.



Following the closure of the office, Amnesty International condemned the Police saying, "when the rights of individuals are clearly violated, then that becomes a serious issue of concern''.



''The circumstance under which the facility was invaded is what we consider to be a clear violation of the very laws that we all seek to uphold.



"The question we like to ask again is whether or not the individuals who were found in that particular facility were seen engaging in any act, if they were not then clearly it’s an issue of the security agencies engaging in an act that is not supported by our laws," Amnesty International stated.



Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah expressed disappointment in Amnesty International.



He wondered why the group would support an act that the entire nation frowns upon and the country's laws prohibit.



"Let us not entertain this foolishness . . . We're living in our country and have made laws to prohibit this thing. Why don't we say we have created the Armed Robbers Association? Do you think if it were armed robbers who had formed an association and opened an office and made a signboard in addition, the CID would have slept on it?" he fumed.



Watch video below:







