We won’t tolerate any act to subvert will of people on Dec 7 - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency Samuel Nartey George has stated that he and his constituents will resist any form of suppression from unlawful authorities in the December 7 elections.



Speaking during the 3FM Constituency Debate on Friday, November 20, he alleged that there are moves by some persons to create trouble in the constituency as part of a plot to rig the elections.



The member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament accused ”a gentleman who is recruiting land guards to come in and create chaos on Election Day. He poses himself as the head of security for the NPP candidate”.



“I am law abiding but what me and my people will not tolerate is anybody using the state and illegal means to subvert the will of the people in Ningo Prampram,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Alex Martey, was not at the event.



He refused to honour the invitation despite the organisers trying their possible best to get him to appear at the event.



At the debate, independent candidate Richard Angmor and Ghana Union Movement’s representative Freeborn Kofi Teye admonished the people to try a different type of leadership.



The Ningo-Prampram Constituency has been a stronghold of the NDC since 1996.



Prior to 2016, the Constituency was represented by Enoch Teye Mensah.

