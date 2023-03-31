We won’t stop wearing military camouflage – NDC Deputy Secretary

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Baah Acheamfour, has condemned the action of the police inviting him and five others for wearing military camouflage.



According to him, nobody can stop them from wearing it unless they are told not to wear it by a competent court.



Baah Acheamfour explained that the replicas had nothing to do with impersonating the military but rather an ordinary fabric sewed by tailors, he, therefore, described their invite as intimidation.



“It is a normal camouflage material we were wearing and not a military uniform.



“I had no idea that the others were going to put on their camouflage materials and what we did has nothing to do with security because there were police officers on the ground that provided security when JM came.



“What we wore was a completely different material from what the Ghana military wear. No one can tell us to stop wearing the attire unless we are told not to wear it by a competent court,” citinewsroom.com quoted Baah Acheamfour



Six executives including, Captain (Rtd) John Kwame Jabari, first Vice Chairman of the party in the region; Baah Acheamfour, Deputy Secretary of the party in the region; Seth Atanga, Deputy Youth Organizer, and Marvin Philip Frazer Norman were invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command to help probe the authenticity of the attires wore at the tour.



