We won’t sit aloof for party to go to opposition like 2008 – Kennedy Agyapong cautions

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that the NPP will not sit as they did in 2008 when the party was sent to the opposition.



According to him, he worked hard to ensure that the party won the 2020 election and will not relent on his hard work.



He believes that the NPP cannot go into opposition and will therefore not condone the excesses of some individuals, especially at the National Lottery Authority.



“Some of us really worked hard to ensure victory for the party in last year’s elections, it was not a joke,” he said on his radio station.



“I went round the country several times and ensured that Akufo-Addo won the elections, I knew the problems I went through while going and so we won’t sit down for any individual to disturb the party.



“I will be the first casualty if the NPP goes into opposition so we won’t allow anybody to disturb the party,” he added.