General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

We won’t experience heavy rainfall in coming weeks, don’t panic – Meteo to Ghanaians

Several parts of Accra has recorded cases of flooding

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has stated that the intensity of rains are expected to decline in the coming weeks so Ghanaian should remain calm.



Hours of torrential rains on Saturday, October 10, 2020, caused massive flooding in parts of Greater Accra and Central regions, leading to loss of properties.



Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Papa Nii Clarke, has, however, indicated that subsequent rains will be drizzles and showers which usually follow heavy downpours.



“As it stands now, we will not be experiencing heavy rainfall, because we are in the minor season, we will be experiencing slight intermittent rain, drizzles or showers late in the afternoon.



“…that will be the pattern, so the public should not panic that we are going to experience what happened over the weekend,” he said.



In an interview with UniversNews, he maintained that the current rains, which are usually experienced in the minor season, will end in the second week of November.



“For the southern sector, we have two seasons, we have the major and minor; the major starts from March and ends in July and the minor starts in September and it ends in the second week of November, so what we are experiencing currently is the minor season,” he explained.



He further added that “for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, what we experienced was a maritime instability; the formation of the clouds got to a point of condensation, it condensed and came back to us as rainfall, so the intensity was because we had the clouds with us.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.