We won’t disturb the peace of Ghana – Chief Imam assures Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Muslims in Ghana will not disturb the peace of the country.



Speaking during the Eid-Fitr celebration in Accra on Thursday, May 13, he said the tension that arose between Muslims and the Christian community in Ghana as regards the refusal of Wesley Girls School to prevent a female Muslim from fasting during the Ramadan, has been doused.



He said “Thankfully, the tension that arose has subsided, we are thankful to God.



“As peaceful Muslims and law abiding citizens led by our national peace hero , National Chief Imam, we seek not to do anything to disturb the peace of the country. Suffice to say our interfaith, harmony and solidarity has suffered major setback by the recent media altercations on the religious freedom and justice.



“We wish to assure you and everybody that Muslims in Ghana under the able leadership of the meek and peace loving national Chief Imam whose sprit and predisposition gives the indication unequivocally that his preferred choice all the time is peace.



“We will cooperate in any step and measure taken by all stakeholders and state authorities to bring finality to the misunderstanding.”