We won't be cowed into silence - Nigel Gaisie bares teeth at Police over latest statement on prophecies

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The latest statement from the Ghana Police Service cautioning leaders of religious groups about the communication of prophecies has irked the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie who has taken to social media to vent.



The police on December 27, 2022, served a reminder to the prophets about what the law states about prophecies and urged them to comply.



The attempt by the Ghana Police Service to regulate prophecies received massive backlash when it was first made last year and the disapproval of it appears to be the same this year.



“A year ago today, December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the general public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.



“We wish to commend the public, particularly religious groups, for their cooperation over the period by being circumspect and conscious of the law and adopting legally acceptable means of communicating prophecies to those affected.



“This has contributed greatly in creating an environment where people are able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear of impending harm or death.



“Ghana is indeed grateful to the religious leaders in particular and the religious community as a whole for their patriotic understanding of the situation.



“As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies.



“Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practice our faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest,” the statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi said, and wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.



But this statement has sparked the fury of Nigel Gaisie who has issued a long epistle on social media.



Nigel Gaisie in his protest likened the actions of the police leadership to what transpired when the Biblical King Ahab was in charge.



He directed the Ghana Police Service to focus its time and resources on solving some major crimes that rocked the country.



“Ghana Police Service Should be busy arresting all the criminals in government who are making life soo hard for the common man. Again, there are more serious cases that have national interest like Who killed J.B, like the political actors who have made our once good drinking water turned into Choco milo *galamsey*. The attention of the police there is not the best to say tho. Like the Ayawaso Wagouon by-elections the people who inflicted pains (harm) on the ordinary citizen are still walking freely, with all the evidence.



“The role of the prophetic or prophets in nation-building can not be underestimated or disrespected. Suffice to say, the hallmark of every prophet is BOLDNESS FROM ABOVE Hence, I suggest to all prophets to be led by the Holy spirit on 31st December Night/dawn and be circumspect because of the evil times, no prophet of God should be cowed into silence or be afraid” parts of his statement read.







