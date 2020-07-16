General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

We won’t allow political activities in schools – GES Director

Greater Regional Director for Education, Monica Ankrah

The Greater Regional Director for Education, Monica Ankrah, has emphasized that political activities would not be allowed in schools as students are purposely in schools to study for their final exams.



According to her, Heads of schools have been advised not to allow politicians into their schools to ensure that students serve the purposes of returning to school.



Speaking in an interview with journalists during her visit at the Accra Girls Senior High School to supervise the fumigation of the school as well as welcome students who have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, Monica Ankrah said.



“Political activities are not allowed in our campuses. They (students) are here to study, write their exams and leave that’s all. So it will be very difficult for individuals to engage our students on political issues while they are in school. We won’t allow that and our headmistresses and headmasters are aware of that.”



Background



On July 6, the Ghana Health Service Accra Girls’ Senior High School recorded it first cases of coronavirus.



A teacher, together with the spouse and six other students, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



Few days later the According to a joint statement issued by Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Educations Service (GES) confirmed that a total number of 55 persons have tested positive after a contact tracing exercise.



Meanwhile, there have been calls by parents and other stakeholders to shut show schools due to the increasing number of coronavirus infection in Senior High Schools.



But the Minster for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said calls for re-opened schools to be shut down over rising cases of the COIVID-19, particularly in Senior High Schools, are untenable.

