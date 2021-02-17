General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him here soon - Okudzeto to Ofori-Atta

play videoOkudzeto has wished Ofori-Atta well

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has sent well wishes to the Finance minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta.



An official statement from the Ministry of Finance indicated that the nominee had travelled to the United States of America for “specialist medical review” after suffering “medical complications” occasioned by COVID-19 which was diagnosed in December."



The statement stated that Ken Ofori-Atta will spend “two weeks” away on the trip seeking further medical “interventions not currently available in Ghana”.



The statement further announced that the leadership of Parliament had been duly notified of his absence since he was expected to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



But, in posing a question to the minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu sent out well wishes to the Finance minister-designate.



He also wished to see him at the Committee soon.



"We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him here soon," he said.



Meanwhile, the Ken Ofori-Atta has asked the Appointments Committee of Parliament to reschedule the date for his vetting following his inability to be present for the vetting on the scheduled date.



