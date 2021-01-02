General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

We wish Ghanaians well in 2021 - Atta Mills Foundation

CEO of Atta Mills Foundation, Koku Anyidoho

The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) has sent good wishes to Ghanaians, admonishing them to extend hands of goodwill to others.



In the institute’s New Year’s message, it called for peace upon the nation and further prayed for the president and his vice.



AMI is optimistic the year 2021 will b better than the previous tear which it says was challenging.



“The year 2020 came and went with its ups and downs but the Lord has been good to us so in all things, we shall give Him thanks.



We step into 2021 with a firm faith that God shall greatly prosper the works of hands and as a nation, we shall eat from the fruits of our labour.”



Founder and CEO, Koku Anyidoho who issued the statement called for unity, peace and blessings for the nation and leaders.



“We wish His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, His Excellency Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the entire Ghanaian People, all the best in this new year of 2021.



We fervently pray for better days to lie ahead of us and may we continue to hold hands in our genuine quest to build the Better Ghana that we all desire to live in.”



