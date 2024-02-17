'We will win Damongo for the NPP' - Abu Jinapor

Politics of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has been officially acclaimed by the Electoral Commission of Ghana as the confirmed parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Damongo constituency for the 2024 December polls.



This announcement was made during a ceremony held in the constituency on Saturday, February 17, 2024.



Referred to as the "Man of Action," "Man of Development," and "Man of the People," by some constituents, Jinapor, in his speech, assured the NPP leadership that his constituency is secured for victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He pledged the support of the NPP constituency towards ensuring Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the president of Ghana in the upcoming elections, emphasizing, "The Savannah Region will be a true battleground for the NPP. Every vote will be contested and every seat will be contested, and with God's help, all these seats will be secured for the NPP government."



Urging the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to convey the positive news that the Savannah Region is firmly in favour of the NPP, he stated, "We will win Damongo for the NPP, and we will secure a significant number of seats for the NPP, with God ensuring this success.



"Let us unite and back Jinapor, back Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and back the NPP to win the Savannah Region for the incumbent government."



Samuel Abu Jinapor also expressed gratitude to all and sundry for their support and love in making him the parliamentary candidate again. He also thanked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his support and confidence reposed in.



The Special Guest of Honour at the event, Justin Frimpong Kodua, who is the NPP General Secretary, urged unity for Damongo's development and the entire region while commending the MP for his eloquence, friendliness, and perseverance.



He congratulated the MP for earning his position and encouraged him to continue working towards securing victory for the party in the 2024 election.



He also extended this advice to all party executives, urging them to work hard and together in the interest of the party.



Highlighting the importance of a united front, Kodua emphasized that with a unified front, they can win the Savannah Region, making Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the president of Ghana.



Taking her turn at the event to address hundreds of New Patriotic Party loyalists the Minister for Information-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, said the news of Jinapor going unopposed in the NPP parliamentary primaries filled her with little wonder as his impactful works are evidenced in every facet of the lives of the constituents, spanning infrastructure, education, sports, employment among others.



Detailing her personal working experience with him, she mentioned his humility, dedication, vision, and selflessness as some key exemplary and commendable virtues which have been paramount in his rise in the political space.



She added that Samuel Jinapor had not reneged on his promises to the people and delivered on each of them, citing the construction of an astroturf, educational opportunities and massive infrastructure works.



The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, said having worked with the Damongo MP during his tenure as Minister of Local Government, he is not surprised at his rapid rise.



He added that he has always distinguished himself as a dedicated and committed man who always looks out for the interest of the people he works with.



On his part, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu said the works of Samuel Abu Jinapor in the Damongo Constituency will serve as a platform and rallying point for the NPP to build on the numbers they polled in the region in the 2020 elections.



He cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress that the NPP would leverage their achievements at the local level and as a party in general to chase down every vote and establish the party’s dominance in the region.



Also at the acclamation ceremony to support Samuel Jinapor were Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister-designate for Roads and Highways; Saeed Abu Jibril, the Savannah Regional Minister; Professor Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP; CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey; the Damongo constituency Chairman, constituency executives from all 7 constituencies of the Savannah Region, some executives from Ashanti Region, among many other party faithful.



Damongo is one of the seven constituencies in the Savannah Region which has traditionally been held by the opposition National Democratic Congress since 1993.



In 2020, Jinapor contested for the first time against the incumbent MP Adam Mutawakilu, who had been their lawmaker since 2013.



In a turn of events that shocked pundits, Jinapor won the elections for the first time for the New Patriotic Party, with over 54% of the valid votes cast, becoming the first NPP legislator of the area since the inception of the Fourth Republic.



Following his election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, a position he has held to date.