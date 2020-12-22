Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: News Ghana

We will use ‘negative violence’ to overturn election outcome – Asiedu-Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary for NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will resort to ‘negative violence’ to overturn the outcome of presidential and parliamentary elections, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the party’s General Secretary said on Wednesday.



“Negative violence”, Mr Asiedu-Nketiah explained, was the use of ‘spirituality and tradition’, saying the party had already consulted ‘shrines’ in its bid to seek redress.



Addressing charged supporters of the NDC at a rally held in Techiman, Mr Asiedu-Nketia indicated it was clear the NDC won the presidential polls, and the party would go every length to ensure the EC’s verdict was changed in favour of the NDC.



The General Secretary has earlier accompanied the party Flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama to console families and relations of the three NDC supporters who died in a post-election violence that erupted in the Techiman Township.



Mr Asiedu-Nketia told the NDC supporters they had every cause to protest the EC’s declaration, and celebrate NDC’s election victory as well.



On his part, former President Mahama said he was grateful to the supporters and Ghanaians in general for the confidence they had in the party which culminated into the NDC’s victory in the polls.



He took a swipe at the EC, describing the just ended general election as the worst the country had ever witnessed in the democratic history of the nation.



The former president told the NDC supporters they had every cause to protest the election outcome, and however cautioned them to do so devoid of violence.



Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, observed that the number of parliamentary seats won by the NDC was an indication that Ghanaians had rejected the NPP outrightly.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.