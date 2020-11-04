General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We will teach the youth of Agona West to fish - NDC Parliamentary Candidate

Parliamentary Candidate for the Agona West Constituency, Paul Ofori-Amoah

Parliamentary Candidate for the Agona West Constituency, Paul Ofori-Amoah has pledged that should he be voted into power as the Member of Parliament (MP) at the December 7 polls, he will equip the youth with the necessary skills to create wealth for themselves.



According to him, the sitting MP has not done anything to provide the youth of Agona West with gainful employment but is just focused on “giving the youth something small to eat”.



“The youth of Agona West are doing a lot and are willing to work and make ends meet. Ex-President John Mahama and I will teach the youth of Agona West how to fish. We are not seeing the impact Cynthia Morrison is making in the lives of the youth regardless of being on various ministerial committees. The youth just follow her and she gives them something small”.



He furthered that Cynthia Morrison had not even made an attempt to improve the lives of qualified people close to her. “If she has not been able to help her close associates get gainful employment, then how can she help the entire constituency?” he asked.



Paul believes the incumbent MP has deceived the youth of Agona West who supported her in the 2016 elections. “Between 2-3 years, she has not done what she promised us. But we the NDC, will do the little we can to support our people and that is what motivated me to leave my work and seek to support the people of Agona West”, he said in an interview with Sefa-Danquah on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He indicated that the incumbent MP is currently in her dying minutes and will not win at the December polls. He described her campaign as one of a rush because she had not paid attention to the constituency for a while now.



“All groups in the community have planned to come out and vote for us massively because of our plans and good deals for the constituency”, he declared.

