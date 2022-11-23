We will take back Saglemi housing project - Minority warns potential private developers

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

The ranking member of Works and Housing committee of parliament, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has cautioned private developers against buying the Saglemi Housing Project from government.



According to him, the project will be taken from them when the NDC government assumes power if they go ahead to acquire it.



“We the minority are stating our position very clearly that we wouldn’t want any private developer to come in at all. In 2025 we are very confident that the NDC will form the next government, so any private developer that will partner the government to complete this project, project will be taken from them because it should remain affordable and the mortgage system.”



On November 13, 2022, the minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, revealed that the government has decided to wash its hands off the Saglemi housing project to allow a private developer refurbish the housing units and sell them to potential owners.



The Saglemi housing project was started in 2012 under the NDC government to build 5000 housing units at affordable prices.



The project was meant to give Ghanaians affordable housing in a bid to bridge the housing deficit in the country.



However, the minority is against this development stating that they will resist any attempt by government to profit from poor taxpayers unduly as the government has not explained why the project should not be given to public or civil service but instead of some faceless people.



