'We will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice' - Police on Ablekuma robbery incident

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: happyghana.com

We’ll definitely find you – Police to the robbers who killled officer at Ablekuma

June 22, 2023

in News

[Image: We’ll definitely find you – Police to the robbers who killled officer at Ablekuma]



Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

[Image: We’ll definitely find you – Police to the robbers who killled officer at Ablekuma]



The robbers who killed an officer in Ablekuma on June 22 have received a severe warning from the police.



“The police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the police escort who has unfortunately passed on,” a statement from the police said.



“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.



“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.”



A policeman in line of duty was shot multiple times at close range during a daylight bullion van robbery at the Star Oil filling station located at Ablekuma Fan Milk.



According to eyewitnesses on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” residents initially mistook the sound of gunshots for the usual clamour of okada riders, prompting some to seek shelter.



However, it soon became evident that this was no ordinary occurrence. The Star Oil filling station had become the target of a robbery.