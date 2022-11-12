We will support government to succeed – Ntim

Politics of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has expressed the party’s commitment to give the government the needed support in diverse ways to succeed.



Chairman Ntim, pledged the party’s support when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the NPP Headquarters in Accra as part of the Party-Government engagement initiative.



He, among other things, commended the Vice President for making time out of his busy schedule to interact with Party executives and staff at the headquarters.



Chairman Ntim was particularly enthused about the Vice President’s visit, which gesture he said, confirms how popular and all-embracing the initiative had assumed.



The Vice President on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, was given a rousing welcome by the national leadership lead by Chairman Ntim and General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua when he visited the party headquarters.



Addressing his hosts, the Vice President expressed profound gratitude for the warm reception given him and his entourage and congratulated the National Executives on their respective electoral victories at the recently held National Annual Delegates Conference of the Party.



He commended them for an “excellent start”, and urged them not to rest on their oars as the task of retaining power in 2024 was involving.



The Vice President described the Ntim-Kodua-led national officers as a “formidable team” with the wherewithal to lead the NPP to secure an emphatic victory in the next general elections.



He extolled them, so far, for the rolling out of the Party-Government engagement initiative, the successful launch of the new membership card, and a host of other initiatives all of which, are geared towards touching base with the party grassroots.



As a pioneering advocate for unique identification and digitalization, Dr. Bawumia pledged to support the Party’s ongoing membership drive by leading fundraising efforts to provide and pay for the full cost of membership cards for all polling station and other executives of the Party at all levels.



Briefing the leadership of the Party about his role in the current administration, Dr. Bawumia noted that his primary role as Vice President is to support the President execute his mandate particularly in the implementation of various campaign promises and policies.



He reiterated government’s determination to addressing socio-economic conditions in the country. The Vice President concluded his remarks with a pledge of his continuous support to the Party.



On his part, the General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, commended Dr. Bawumia for the visit and reiterated the commitment of the National Executives of the Party to serve as impartial referees in the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential primaries.



He appealed to all prospective aspiring candidates to respect the rules of engagement and eschew conducts that may divide rather than unite the party.



The Vice President was accompanied by Mr. Fred Oware, Mr. Augustine Blay, Dr. Gideon Boako, Hon. Fred Opare Ansah, Amma Frimpomaa, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, Mr. Dennis Aboagye, Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi and several others.