'We will show him what hooligans do' - Mahama Ayariga hits back at BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, happens to have incurred the wrath of the Minority in Parliament after describing their #OccupyBoG demonstration as hooliganism.



The BoG Governor explained that there are several channels the NDC MPs could have used instead of hitting the streets of Accra to broadcast their displeasure with the central bank.



This comment has incited several opposition party MPs as they are willing to go the extra mile in showing how rowdy they can be as the Governor has described them.



Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central on the ticket of the NDC shared that the Minority will show Dr. Addison what hooliganism really is.



“He says we are hooligans, so we will show him what hooligans do. I, Mahama Ayariga, am saying that he will see what hooligans do, I don’t know what my colleagues [Minority MPs] will think but when we meet we will discuss and let you know. But I’m sure that having called us hooligans, he will get a response of hooligans,” Mahama Ayariga fumed.



The Minority caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, October 2, 2023, organised a march that sought to remove the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies from office.



At the end of the protest which climaxed at the premises of the Central Bank of Ghana, the petition of the opposition MPs was received by the head of the security department of the Bank of Ghana instead of the Governor.



The Minority in this vein is preparing another protest and will not stop until Dr. Ernest Adison, receives their petition.



Meanwhile, Dr. Ernest Addison has announced that there is no way he and his two deputies are stepping down from their roles because they are executing what they have been mandated to do.



“The Minority in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Dr. Addison told Central Banking in an interview on Wednesday, October 4.



