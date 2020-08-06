We will scrap Founders’ Day when we come to power - NDC

Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

The National Democratic Congress has announced that it will revert to the old holiday of the Founder’s Day on 21st September while scrapping the current Founders’ Day Holiday instituted by the incumbent Government.



A member of the NDC communication team, Kweku Banahene in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, noted that the new Founders’ Day Holiday was a part of President’s Nana Akufo-Addo’s agenda to rewrite Ghana’s history.



He argued that it was only Kwame Nkrumah who is recognized as the founder of Ghana and as such he must not be treated as an “ordinary person”.



“The founder’s day was attributed to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on his birthday, 21st September which was since Nkrumah’s time but was later cancelled by the Busia Government. And then Prof.Mills brought back that holiday.



Nana Addo has a grand agenda to rewrite Ghana’s history. He wants to change everything that did not go well for his family. How do you compare Kwame Nkrumah to Dankwa? Someone who led Ghana to independence. Kwame Nkrumah cannot be an ordinary person. History shows that the minority group UGCC voted against the name Ghana in parliament.



Everyone knows Kwame Nkrumah but who knows J B Danquah? You can have people who supported Kwame Nkrumah but Kwame Nkrumah is the main architect, the protagonist”.



Commenting on what the NDC intends to do, Kweku Banahene noted, “So today it is 4th August but when NDC comes in 2020 we will revert it to 21st September”.



The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration in 2018 laid before Parliament a Public Holidays Amendment Bill by the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and passed to amend the Public Holiday Act, 2001 in 2018.



The new amendment bill quashed three public holidays and introduced two new holidays which included the Founders’ Day on August 4th.



The affected holidays were the Republic Holiday which fell on July 1, African Union (AU) Holiday which fell on May 25 and the Founder’s Day which was on Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, September 21.





