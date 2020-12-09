General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of Ghanaians – Mahama vows

play videoPresidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress says the party will resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission and the ruling New Patriotic Party to rig the elections.



Mahama remains firm in his conviction that he is the winner of the polls and suspects the EC is colluding with the government to change the outcome of the December 7 polls.



While Ghanaians await the EC to officially announce the results of the polls, Mahama claims he and the NDC have won ten out of the sixteen regions which make him the winner of the polls.



He said Ghanaians have indicated their acceptance for change by electing him and that any attempt to alter the results will be fiercely resisted by the NDC.



“It is clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We’ve won in 10 regions out of 16 and Ghanaians have expressed their confidence in us.”



“We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people” as he accused the government of using military personnel to intimidate persons in areas favourable to the NDC.”



“Some of what is happening is unacceptable and Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are undemocratic. You cannot use the military to overturn the results in constituencies that we have won, and so we will resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people.”



Mr. Mahama further urged his supporters to “remain calm as we await the final verdict”.



Speaking at the same press conference, Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC said the party has won the elections and urged the supporters to go out and jubilate.



“We have won all the deciding regions. We’ve won the Greater Accra and Central Regions. We’ve won previously existing Brong Ahafo Region. What else do we need to win elections in this country?”



“We’ve won close to 40 per cent in Eastern Region and close to 30 per cent in the Ashanti Region. How can anybody say Nana Akufo-Addo has won this election? We will not sit by for the ballot of the people to be stolen,” he said.









