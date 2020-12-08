General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: 3 News

We will resist any attempt to change the will of the people – Mahama warns

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has sent the strongest warning yet to the government to resist any attempt to change results of Monday’s elections.



“We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people,” he warned.



According to him, his party has won 10 out of the 16 regions and the NDC has obtained a clear majority of 140 out of the 275 parliamentary seats.



He was addressing journalists at his residence in Accra.



It comes after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claimed its candidate has won the elections.



But Mr Mahama said he has seen the results as collated by his party and believes Ghanaians have voted for a change.



“You cannot use the military to overturn results in constituencies that we have won,” he told the government.



He called on the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to do the “right thing” by declaring him winner of the elections.



“We are happy that Ghanaians have voted for change.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.