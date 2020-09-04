Politics of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: My News GH

We will reply with violence if you intimidate us on election day - Haruna Iddrisu warns

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has sent a word of caution to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 elections revealing that violence is not the preserve of the elephant family.



According to him, the NPP should ensure they hold on to the peace in the country currently because the NDC will not hesitate to fight back in a similar fashion if the party if supporters of the NDC are intimidated on the day election.



“The NPP has no monopoly over intimidation and violence so they should stop just treating our young people the way they do. We are very capable of responding to it.”



To him, the NDC will want to uphold the peace in the country and therefore expect the government to also uphold the integrity of the election.



“We will uphold the peace of it, they must work to uphold the integrity of the elections together with us but we will not continue the disrespect,” he told Woezor TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Haruna Iddrisu condemned the worrying trend of recruiting of boys from vigilante groups into the country’s security agencies adding that the NDC will seek for a list of people to be deployed to man the elections so that the country can hold such persons accountable.



“When you have vigilante boys recruited into the security agencies it’s worrying. I was part of a UN Panel that discussed this matter and I’ve said that no, we will want to know who is deployed when on election day and this time around we will want the security agencies to update us as political parties as to who will man which police station so that we can hold them responsible.”

