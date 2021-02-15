General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

We will remember you in prayers - A Plus on Ken Ofori-Atta's medical trip

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta has left the shores of Ghana for a medical trip in the United States.



A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of Ministry of Finance disclosed that Mr. Ofori-Atta recovered from COVID-19 in December last year but still experiencing "medical complications" hence the counseling by his doctors to travel to American to “require further intervention”.



Reacting to the development, political activist and social commentator - Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, wished Mr. Ofori-Atta well and promised to remember him in prayers.



“Speedy recovery sir. We shall remember you in prayer...,” he said.



However, A Plus touched on how important it is for the leadership of the country to build a world-class hospital rather than a cathedral. To him, the leaders will not travel all the way to the U.S when we have such a facility in Ghana. He called out on the minister-designate to help mobilize funds towards such projects when he is back.



“...But please when you come back let's look for donations to build a world-class hospitals instead of a cathedral so that our leaders won't travel all the way to America.” He added.



Following the medical trip abroad, Ken Ofori-Atta who is scheduled to meet the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 16, has postponed his vetting until he returns in two weeks time.



