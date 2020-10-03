Regional News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

We will rekindle education and training Programs - PSWU

Secretary-General of the Public Services Workers Union, Mr. Bernard Agyei addressing the crowd

Secretary-General (SG) of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) Mr. Bernard Agyei has said the Union will rekindle and strengthen educational and training programs to enlighten members on issues affecting them.



He said these trainings in recent years have been nonexistent, making the union lose some of its vibrant members it was proud of.



The education and training programme he indicated, will bring to the fore the rights of its members at their various workplaces and give the right channel of seeking support to ensure members’ welfare.



“The training would enlighten you to understand your right as workers, stand up for them, diligently exercise them and fight for better conditions of service, “he said.



Mr Agyei made the remarks at a union meeting in Cape Coast to welcome Mr. Ebenezer Ewusie Mensah, the new Industrial Relations Officer (IRO) to the Region.



Introducing Mr Ewusie Mensah, the SG urged members to give him the necessary support and cooperation to be able to promote harmonious relations for the Union to function effectively.



“Make use of him, tap into his knowledge and use him to solve problems you have with your organizations, he is experienced and knows his ways around employment and labor laws” he added.

