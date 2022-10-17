We will prove Akufo-Addo hasn't abandoned Ashanti Region - Regional Minister

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has said that claims that President Akufo-Addo has abandoned the Ashanti Region are false.



According to him, Akufo-Addo is embarking on many projects in the region and people who have made such claims will be exposed in due time.



Speaking on Okay FM's Adeakyeabia show, he said, "… Akufo-Addo will commission some projects under Agenda 111 during his tour in the region today, so if anybody sits somewhere to say Ashanti Region has been abandoned in regards to developmental projects, it's false, and we are going prove them wrong. We are deliberately quiet, and because some contractors have abandoned their sites due to hardship, we are quiet. We are going to expose them big time."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commenced a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



He arrived in the region on 16th October 2022, where he will commission projects, inspect ongoing ones, and confer with traditional leaders of the area.



On Sunday, 16th October, President Akufo-Addo visited the Manhyia Palace to interact with the Asantehene and Asantehemaa.



He is expected to inspect the Boankra Inland Port Project and proceed to commission the Konongo Municipal Hospital in the Asante Akyem Central Constituency.



He will later inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project at Kokoben and commission the 30kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission line.



Day 2 of the tour will begin with a radio interview on Otec FM and the commissioning of a residential complex for Appeals Court Judges at Nhyiaeso.



He will depart to inspect the Kejetia/Central Market Phase II Project, the Maternal and Children's Block Project at KATH and the commissioning of the ECG KATH 33/11kv Primary Sub-station, all in the Subin Constituency, among others.



NYA/SEA