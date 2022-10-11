We will prosecute Aisha Huang for past and current offences - Godfred Dame

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame has assured Ghanaians that his outfit will not relent in its effort to prosecute all illegal miners in the country, adding that, for Aisha Huang, who has gained notoriety for the galamsey trade she will pay for both her past and present offences.



Godfred Dame was speaking to the press after the now-famous galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang was denied bail on Tuesday, October 11.



"In respect of Aisha Huang, we have filed most of the documents we will rely on. We have filed witness statements with four witnesses, we need about four more. But the Judge in her discretion decided to adjourn to 24th October for us to come and conduct the case management conference and we are ready to conduct the trial on a day by day basis and the Judge has also indicated the inclination to conduct the trial in that manner. So we are happy with the progress of the matter. And it is important to indicate to the world our full commitment to prosecute all these illegal mining offences. It is something that is of utmost importance to the nation."



Aisha Huang, a Chinese national, previously deported/repatriated for dealing in illegal mining in 2018 was re-arrested this year.



She is currently standing trial with three other Chinese nationals for mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



All three were remanded into the custody of the National Investigation Bureau pending the final determination of their case.





According to the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame, receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.



The Attorney-General intimated that for Aisha Huang, both her past and present offences will be taken into account during the trial.



"Yes, for Aisha Huang we will prosecute her for her past and current offences."



