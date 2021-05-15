We will prioritize youth development - Adansi South District Assembly assures young people

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Anti Robert Ali, Contributor

The Adansi South District Assembly has assured the teeming youth in the area of their preparedness to engage them on pressing issues that affect them in order to deepen their participation in the local government processes.



On this background, the Youth in the District are encouraged to formally table their concerns through the appropriate channel for the needed attention.



Speaking at a youth dialogue on the “My voice too count campaign”, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Cosmos Amoah Darkwa, who gave the assurance also admonished young people to take an interest and active part in the activities of the Assembly.



To him, the District ceases to exist without the youth since they constitute the majority of the population.



He called on the Organisers of the dialogue to sustain the discussion beyond the event in the District.



Prior to the 2020 elections, Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA) engaged over 11,000 young people across the length and breadth of Ghana to vote on the most pressing issues they expect the government to address. The results of the survey show that employment, education and health are the top issues the youth expect the government to give more attention.



Despite the huge number of youth in the Adansi South District, they lack the institutional structure for participation in decisions that affect them in the local governance processes.



The Youth Dialogue, therefore, brought representatives of youth-led groups, youth-focused groups, faith-based youth groups and youth in vocation, as well as key stakeholders from state institutions working on the three issues identified in the survey.



The dialogue was an initiative of the Youth Alliance for Development with support from Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA)