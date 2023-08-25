We will not let your efforts go waste - New Lands Commission boss to predecessors

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Ag. Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr. Benjamin Arthur has given a firm assurance to the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, in the persons Mr. James Dadson and Alhaji Sulemana Mahama, that he will do his best to ensure that their efforts in building a strong land administration system is not wasted but put to good use.



Giving a short speech at a send-off programme organised to celebrate the former Executive Secretaries on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2023, he said the work vested by his predecessors cannot be overemphasised. Adding that "I feel all the tree stumps have been removed the stumps on the bare Land and this will really make my work easy".



He opined that he is optimistic that with most obstacles removed to the barest minimum and with the work that has been done, he is certain that his work will be quiet smooth as he rides on their success to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Lands Commission.



He appreciated Mr. James Dadson for the good training he has offered him while he worked as his deputy in charge of operations and to Alhaji for his continuous guidance over the years.



On his part, the outgoing Executive Secretary, Surv. James Dadson appreciated the Commission for celebrating him and for their support during his days as the Executive Secretary.



He particularly appreciated the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor for all the support and the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry for always being available for the Commission's needs.



He hoped that same support he received will be leveled up for the incoming Executive Secretary to continue with the good work that has already been done.



He concluded his speech saying "The journey has been worth it. Good times and turbulent times but in all we sailed through. And truthfully, The team work has brought us thus far and I am grateful, Thank you all"



Alhaji Sulemana Mahama, retired Executive Secretary of the Commission before Mr. Dadson appreciated the organisers of the programme for the recognition and the celebration.



He gave a short advice to the incoming Executive Secretary and the other continuing officers saying "Stay true to yourself, stay true to your God, and stay true to the Lands Commission"



The National Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Alex Quaynor charged the Management and staff of the Commission to braise themselves for the tasks ahead as government makes efforts to support the Commission with adequate resources for an even more effective Land administration system for the country.