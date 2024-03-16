We will not enter April with 'dumsor' - Fmr. NPP flagbearer aspirant promises

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Energy expert and one-time flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Poku, has said that the power outages that have brought discomfort to Ghanaians will be a thing of the past very soon.



He noted that the power crisis is as a result of maintenance works being undertaken by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to resolve some challenges which could cause problems in future and not a deliberate attempt by the government.



The one-time NPP flagbearer apologized to Ghanaians for the difficulties the power outages have inflicted on their lives and emphasized that the president is working diligently behind the scenes to ensure that the issue is resolved.



“We apologize for the inconvenience, but as last night the president and his team were at Peduase crossing the Ts to ensure we are back to normal.”



“The challenge I have is to say there is dumsor. The scenario we have now is being fixed and it will be fixed within two weeks. We are on top of the issue, and we are going to fix the problem,” 3News.com quoted him.



He went ahead to state emphatically that the intermittent power supply would be resolved by April hence, Ghanaians should not be perturbed much about the situation as works are ongoing to restore power to normalcy.



“We will not enter the month of April with this [power outage] problem. We know what the problems are. It is not a situation that is helpless,” he said. according to 3News.com



Concerns have been raised about the unstable nature of the power supply in the country recently, and the government has been urged to put measures in place to fix the problems.



According to the government, power outages are a result of maintenance works that are ongoing to resolve some challenges and not ‘dumsor’ as claimed by some individuals.



