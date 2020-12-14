Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

We will not compromise the safety of Ghanaians – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has disclosed that government will not compromise the safety of Ghanaians irrespective of what anyone says or does.



He made this statement in relation to the rejection of the election results by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the unfortunate incident that occurred in Techiman and other parts of the country which led to the deaths of some persons during the December 7 polls.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show he said, “from government’s point of view, the Police and Security Agencies should know that they have the fullest support of the state and government for them to be able to do their work fairly and firmly in order to protect the lives and property and also maintain the general peace, security and order in our country”.



He indicated that these isolated pockets of violence are being investigated. “The IGP has assured Ghanaians that an investigation will be carried out to know the circumstances surrounding these unfortunate incidents”.



According to him, the violence being incited by the opposition is out of place and he reiterated that the safety of Ghanaians still remain paramount to the state. “And we would do everything in our power not to compromise it for anything.



Moving on he added that, if anyone has any concerns with the EC’s declaration of the elections then, “they should follow the right processes laid out in law to seek a remedy because mobilizing people and resulting to violence and intimidation is not the way to proceed”.



He finally commended the police for a job well done and for being able to handle violent situations despite the provocation and distraction.





